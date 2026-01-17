Tech-Driven Transparency Revolutionizes Policing in Haryana

In a groundbreaking move, Haryana's police department is leveraging technology to bolster transparency, operational efficiency, and convenience for citizens. According to Dr. Sumita Misra, Chief Secretary for Home Department, the Digital Police portal offers an array of online services, from filing complaints to tracking crime records.

This innovative portal, developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, provides essential features such as police verification for domestic help, issuance of clearances, and access to information on missing persons, stolen goods, and wanted criminals. Citizens can now obtain these services without repeatedly visiting police stations.

Furthermore, Dr. Misra highlighted the role of digital initiatives like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network in advancing investigations and collaboration. By utilizing national databases and data analytics, Haryana Police is adopting smart policing strategies, with continuous training augmenting the effectiveness of these digital tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)