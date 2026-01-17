TMC Challenges BJP with Demand for Fund Allocation Transparency

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations that the party is misappropriating central funds meant for the impoverished and marginalized communities in West Bengal. In a sharp rebuttal, the state's governing party has boldly demanded that the Centre release a white paper on fund distribution since the BJP's electoral defeat in the 2021 assembly elections.

During a rally in Malda, West Bengal, the Prime Minister accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of being "cruel and heartless," alleging they were diverting public funds and withholding central benefits from reaching the intended recipients. Modi's remarks called for political transformation in the state, advocating for the ousting of the TMC with a BJP-led government.

Refuting these claims, the TMC insisted that the Centre has obstructed their attempts at transparency by refusing to release information on fund allocations. The party emphasized that the state government has had to allocate over Rs 30,000 crore from its resources to sustain rural housing initiatives due to federal fund blockages.

(With inputs from agencies.)