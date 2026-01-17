TMC Challenges BJP with Demand for Fund Allocation Transparency
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government release a white paper detailing fund allocations to West Bengal after the BJP's 2021 electoral defeat. This challenge follows Modi's accusations that the TMC has been misusing central funds intended for the state's poor and backward communities.
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations that the party is misappropriating central funds meant for the impoverished and marginalized communities in West Bengal. In a sharp rebuttal, the state's governing party has boldly demanded that the Centre release a white paper on fund distribution since the BJP's electoral defeat in the 2021 assembly elections.
During a rally in Malda, West Bengal, the Prime Minister accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of being "cruel and heartless," alleging they were diverting public funds and withholding central benefits from reaching the intended recipients. Modi's remarks called for political transformation in the state, advocating for the ousting of the TMC with a BJP-led government.
Refuting these claims, the TMC insisted that the Centre has obstructed their attempts at transparency by refusing to release information on fund allocations. The party emphasized that the state government has had to allocate over Rs 30,000 crore from its resources to sustain rural housing initiatives due to federal fund blockages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Congress Accuses BJP and AAP of Betrayal with Lies and Broken Promises
Fadnavis Warns Against Arrogance: BJP's Civic Triumph in Pune
Pawar Unity Amidst BJP's Dominance in Civic Polls
Delhi BJP Calls for Legal Action Against Atishi Over Sikh Guru Remarks
Modi Highlights BJP's Cultural Commitment in Assam Amid Criticism of Congress