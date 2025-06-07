Trump and Musk: A Billionaire Breakup

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump declared his split with billionaire donor Elon Musk, cautioning about potential repercussions if Musk endorses Democrats opposing Republican tax and spending initiatives.

During an NBC interview, Trump refrained from detailing the 'consequences' but reiterated his disinterest in mending ties with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. Despite public altercations, Musk has removed some critical posts, hinting at a possible de-escalation.

The fallout intensified political tensions as Musk's criticism of Trump's tax bill threatened its passage in a narrowly divided Congress. Musk's advocacy for a new centrist political party added to the political intrigue, complicating the legislative landscape.