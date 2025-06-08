Punjab Congress Vows Landslide Win in Ludhiana West Bypoll

In the political race towards the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has made a strong declaration, asserting his party's impending victory with a 'record margin'. The seat, left vacant following the ruling AAP's MLA passing in January, has become a battleground.

Warring accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of governance failures, alleging widespread 'loot and robbery'. He stressed his commitment to preventing any electoral malpractice. Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate for the by-election, joined in criticizing the AAP, questioning their achievements over the past three and a half years.

Ashu, emphasizing the anti-incumbency sentiment, directly challenged AAP's effectiveness, likening their local candidate to a pawn. As the bypoll on June 19 nears, he voiced that the upcoming vote is a chance for Ludhiana West to reclaim governance autonomy from perceived interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)