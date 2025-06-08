Left Menu

Norway Voices Solidarity with India After Pahalgam Attack

Norway has pledged its support to India following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. Norwegian International Development Minister Asmund Grover Aukrust expressed solidarity to India's Minister Jitendra Singh during a meeting in Monaco. The sentiment is echoed by the Norwegian public, who wish for closer ties with India.

Updated: 08-06-2025 21:23 IST
In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22, Norway has expressed solidarity with India. This gesture of support was communicated by Norway's Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust, during a meeting with India's Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Monaco Marine Conference in France. Aukrust assured Singh of Norway's solidarity, highlighting strong public sentiment in favor of India. Many Norwegians are hopeful for a visit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister Jitendra Singh announced Norway's support in a social media post, acknowledging the shared condemnation of the recent events in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Marine Spatial Planning Meet.

