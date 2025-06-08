Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Criticizes AAP's 'Drama' Over Jangpura Encroachment

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemns AAP leaders' visit to Jangpura encroachment site as theatrics, accusing them of misleading the public. She emphasizes the BJP's commitment to constitutional governance and responsible urban planning, in contrast to AAP's alleged populism, following a recent court-ordered demolition drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 22:30 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sharply criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday for their visit to the Madrasi Camp encroachment site in Jangpura, dismissing it as a 'drama' orchestrated by what she called an 'autocratic party.' Gupta accused AAP of attempting to deceive the public while countering that her administration is focused on positive development initiatives and abiding by court rulings.

Gupta questioned AAP's governance, accusing the party of past disruptions and asserting that her government follows the Constitution to rectify long-standing issues over time. She reiterated her government's commitment to providing permanent housing through careful planning.

The dispute arises in the wake of a court-ordered demolition in Jangpura, which affected 370 structures due to encroachment along the Barapulla drain. The operation was aimed at addressing flood issues with 189 residents offered resettlement in Narela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

