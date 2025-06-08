Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes Akali Leaders, Accuses Them of Exploiting SGPC

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a scathing attack on Akali leaders, accusing them of turning the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) into what he called a 'Shiromani Golak Parbandhak Committee.' According to Mann, their actions were driven by a 'greed for money.'

In response, SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned Mann's comments as 'baseless' and 'a blatant insult to the Sikh Panth's highest religious institution.' Dhami criticized Mann for what he termed as 'intellectual bankruptcy' and a lack of understanding of the Sikh faith.

Mann alleged that Akali leaders, particularly the Badals, misused their political power for personal gain, interfering in religious affairs and manipulating the appointment of Jathedars at the Akal Takht. He accused them of exploiting both religious and state funds, neglecting the needs of the poor while enriching themselves at the state's expense.

(With inputs from agencies.)