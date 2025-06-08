Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes Akali Leaders, Accuses Them of Exploiting SGPC

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accused Akali leaders of exploiting the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for financial gains, labeling it as a 'Golak Parbandhak Committee.' Mann alleged misuse of political power by the Badals and unjust manipulation of religious affairs. Akali leaders allegedly prioritized personal interests over public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 22:54 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes Akali Leaders, Accuses Them of Exploiting SGPC
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a scathing attack on Akali leaders, accusing them of turning the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) into what he called a 'Shiromani Golak Parbandhak Committee.' According to Mann, their actions were driven by a 'greed for money.'

In response, SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned Mann's comments as 'baseless' and 'a blatant insult to the Sikh Panth's highest religious institution.' Dhami criticized Mann for what he termed as 'intellectual bankruptcy' and a lack of understanding of the Sikh faith.

Mann alleged that Akali leaders, particularly the Badals, misused their political power for personal gain, interfering in religious affairs and manipulating the appointment of Jathedars at the Akal Takht. He accused them of exploiting both religious and state funds, neglecting the needs of the poor while enriching themselves at the state's expense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025