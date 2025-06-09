Aerial Surveys vs. Ground Reality: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Adityanath

On Monday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for conducting an aerial survey of crops. He accused the chief minister of lacking the courage to face angry farmers on the ground.

Adityanath carried out the aerial survey of maize crops on Sunday, which Yadav derided in a post on social media platform X. Yadav suggested it wasn't time constraints that kept the chief minister from meeting farmers directly, but rather fear of public outrage.

Yadav questioned the efficacy of aerial surveys in addressing farm issues, particularly the problem of stray cattle, which remain unseen from such heights. His comments highlight the growing grievances among farmers about crop damage due to unseasonal rains and stray cattle in rural Uttar Pradesh.