11 Years of Modi Government: A Golden Era of Transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised the 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, labeling it as a 'golden period' marked by significant strides in public service and national development.

During Modi's third term, India is advancing swiftly towards self-reliance through reforms and transformation across various sectors. Shah emphasized the ongoing journey to make India a global leader while highlighting positive changes in citizens' lives.

Shah asserted that the Modi administration has ushered in a new era of economic revival, social justice, and cultural pride. With improved governance and security, the nation has witnessed a shift away from past policy paralysis and corruption, thanks to a focused leadership and robust policies.

