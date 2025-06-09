11 Years of Modi Government: A Golden Era of Transformation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hails the 11-year tenure of the Modi government as a transformative period marked by economic revival, social justice, and national security. Shah stresses the achievements under Modi's leadership, including policy clarity, governance reforms, and an enhanced focus on national development and security.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised the 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, labeling it as a 'golden period' marked by significant strides in public service and national development.
During Modi's third term, India is advancing swiftly towards self-reliance through reforms and transformation across various sectors. Shah emphasized the ongoing journey to make India a global leader while highlighting positive changes in citizens' lives.
Shah asserted that the Modi administration has ushered in a new era of economic revival, social justice, and cultural pride. With improved governance and security, the nation has witnessed a shift away from past policy paralysis and corruption, thanks to a focused leadership and robust policies.
