Congress Criticizes PM Modi for Avoiding Unscripted Press Conferences
The Congress party attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding unscripted press conferences, questioning his avoidance of freewheeling media interactions. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh contrasted Modi's approach with past leaders and accused him of staging media events. The BJP has not responded to these claims.
The Congress intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, alleging his avoidance of unscripted press conferences shows a reluctance to engage in genuine media interaction. The party ridiculed the Prime Minister for being non-transparent and orchestrated in his approach.
In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that leaders around the world regularly hold unscripted press conferences, implying that Modi's absence from this practice is significant. Ramesh's remarks came as BJP President J.P. Nadda was tasked to address the media, instead of the Prime Minister.
Posting on social media platform X, Ramesh accused the Prime Minister of scripting media interactions while praising past leaders for engaging directly and transparently with the press. The BJP has yet to issue a response to Congress's criticism, keeping the dialogue on this contentious issue open-ended.
