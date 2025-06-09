Left Menu

Anil Joshi Returns to Shiromani Akali Dal: A Political Reunion

Former Punjab minister Anil Joshi rejoined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) six months after leaving it. Welcomed by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Joshi will aid SAD's election campaign, emphasizing regional party strengthening for Punjab. Joshi, once a BJP MLA, was expelled for criticizing BJP's handling of farmers' protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Punjab minister Anil Joshi has rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), six months after leaving the party. His comeback was confirmed by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Ludhiana. Joshi, who previously served as a minister in the SAD-BJP regime, is set to bolster the party's campaign for the upcoming Ludhiana West Assembly by-election on June 19.

Welcoming Joshi, Badal expressed his delight, highlighting a two-decade-long association and expressing confidence in rekindling an era of peace and communal harmony in Punjab. "Anil Joshi is like a younger brother. His return strengthens our mission to revitalize Punjab and retain its cultural essence," Badal stated.

Joshi's political journey includes a tenure as a two-time BJP MLA from Amritsar North and a stint in the SAD-BJP government. Expelled from BJP for his outspoken criticism of its handling of the farmers' agitation in 2021, Joshi acknowledged SAD's role in safeguarding regional interests and promised to champion these causes once more.

