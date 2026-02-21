Sword-Wielding Showdown: NRI Woman Foils Robbery in Ludhiana

An act of bravery unfolded in Ludhiana when an NRI woman wielded a sword to thwart an alleged robbery attempt. Harjind Kaur, who recently returned from Australia, was traveling with her aunt and mother-in-law when they suspected two bike-borne men were following their vehicle.

Kaur's aunt, suspicious of a looming threat, began recording as the miscreants hurled eggs at their car's windscreen. Despite her aunt's pleas, Kaur exited the vehicle with a sword, confronting the miscreants. Her courageous act led them to flee, a moment now celebrated widely on social media.

The viral video of Kaur's confrontation has captured public admiration, with many commending her for standing up against the suspects. 'They chose the wrong target,' Kaur remarked, her bravery and quick thinking averting potential disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)