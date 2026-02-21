Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal's Vision: Reviving Punjab's Economy and Regional Pride

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged Punjabis to support their regional party in the 2027 Assembly Polls. Badal criticized non-regional parties as self-interested. He promised industrial rejuvenation, reopening borders for trade, and scrutiny of rival leaders’ corruption, if SAD regains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Attari | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:46 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, extended an appeal to Punjab's citizens to rally behind their regional party in the upcoming 2027 Assembly Polls. Speaking at a 'Punjab Bachao' campaign rally, Badal criticized Delhi-based parties, such as Congress, AAP, and BJP, for prioritizing power over Punjab's welfare.

He highlighted the developmental achievements under SAD's rule, contrasting them with the lack of significant projects under Congress. Badal pledged to reopen the Attari and Fazilka borders for trade with Central Asian nations and to establish a special industrial zone to rejuvenate Punjab's economy.

Badal further alleged that central agencies and rival parties defame the SAD, specifically targeting him and his family. Emphasizing his commitment to SAD's principles, he vowed to investigate false cases against party leaders and address corrupt practices by the ruling party, if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

