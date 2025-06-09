Left Menu

Clash of Caste Allegations: BJP vs. Samajwadi Party

The political confrontation between BJP and Samajwadi Party intensifies in Uttar Pradesh as Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya rebukes allegations by Akhilesh Yadav of caste manipulation by the BJP. Maurya affirms commitment to justice, decrying Yadav's caste-based political tactics, as Yadav accuses BJP of fostering divisive politics.

Updated: 09-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:31 IST
The political tension between the BJP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh escalated on Monday when Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya responded to accusations made by Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief. Yadav alleged that the BJP was engineering internal caste conflicts in Kaushambi district for political gain.

Maurya dismissed these claims, asserting that the BJP's governance transcends caste divisions and maintains a commitment to justice for all residing in Uttar Pradesh, regardless of social standing. He criticized Yadav for allegedly using caste as a political tool to sustain his party's appeal, implying that voters desire development-focused leadership.

Yadav had characterized the BJP's strategies as a divisive "vicious game" that pits castes against each other, stirring tensions across the state. He claimed that BJP's politics thrived on these divisions, a strategy inherited from colonial British influences. Maurya countered, declaring the BJP's dedication to good governance and dismissing the Samajwadi Party's approach as doomed.

