Mark Green's Exit: Shaking Up the Republican Majority in Congress

Republican U.S. House Representative Mark Green announced on Monday his decision to resign from Congress, citing an 'exciting' offer from the private sector he couldn't refuse. Green made the declaration in anticipation of an imminent House vote on President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax and spending bill.

Green specified that he had formally notified both the Speaker and the House of Representatives about his decision to step down following the pivotal vote on the reconciliation package. His resignation comes as the House prepares for significant legislative action.

This departure will reduce the Republican majority in the House to a margin of 219-212, granting Speaker Mike Johnson leeway to lose up to three votes without hindering legislative passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)