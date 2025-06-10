Left Menu

China and France Strengthen Ties Amidst Ocean Conference

China's Vice President Han Zheng discussed enhancing strategic ties with France during his visit for the United Nations Ocean Conference. The countries aim to resolve trade disputes through dialogue. China plans bilateral and multilateral cooperation projects, focusing on sustainable development goals for small island states and developing countries.

China is poised to bolster its strategic partnerships with France, as Vice President Han Zheng highlighted during talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The discussions, confirmed by a Chinese foreign ministry statement, centered on reviving bilateral relations and enhancing multilateral coordination.

Over the past weekend, both nations committed to addressing trade disagreements through dialogue, although no progress was made regarding Chinese tariffs on European brandy. The commitment reflects a shared interest in sustainable economic partnerships.

While in France, Han Zheng is also participating in the United Nations Ocean Conference. During the conference, he announced China's intentions to execute joint projects aimed at assisting small island states and developing nations in achieving sustainable development goals, reinforcing China's dedication to global environmental sustainability initiatives.

