Xi Jinping and Lee Jae-myung: Forging a Path for Sino-Korean Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung discussed enhancing bilateral ties, focusing on mutual respect for core interests. In their first call since Lee's election victory, both leaders acknowledged the importance of strategic cooperation to bolster global and regional stability amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Updated: 10-06-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:04 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of reciprocal respect between China and South Korea during a conversation with newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

This marks their first communication since Lee assumed office. Xi highlighted the necessity of fostering healthy and stable relations to contribute to both regional and global peace.

With China as South Korea's top trading partner, the dialogue signifies a crucial step in ameliorating ties disrupted by past geopolitical tensions, particularly those surrounding missile defense disagreements.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

