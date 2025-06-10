Xi Jinping and Lee Jae-myung: Forging a Path for Sino-Korean Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of reciprocal respect between China and South Korea during a conversation with newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

This marks their first communication since Lee assumed office. Xi highlighted the necessity of fostering healthy and stable relations to contribute to both regional and global peace.

With China as South Korea's top trading partner, the dialogue signifies a crucial step in ameliorating ties disrupted by past geopolitical tensions, particularly those surrounding missile defense disagreements.