Celebrating 11 Years of Modi's Transformative Leadership

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praises the Modi government for its clean governance over the last 11 years, highlighting reforms and the transformative journey from Swachh Bharat to Fit India. Sawant acknowledges PM Modi's campaign against corruption and infrastructural and legal advancements, paving the path towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:25 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed the Modi government as a responsive and responsible administration focused on reforming, performing, and transforming. Speaking at a press conference marking 11 years of Narendra Modi's tenure, Sawant credited the Prime Minister's initiatives, particularly the cleanliness campaign, aimed at not only cleaning the country but also purging systemic corruption.

Sawant recalled the BJP's 2013 promise of 'acche din aane waale hai' (good days will come) and declared that those days have indeed arrived. Highlighting Modi's projects, Sawant noted the continued journey from Swachh Bharat to Fit India as symbols of the government's progressive vision, setting the course for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The chief minister remarked on the absence of corruption charges over the past 11 years and pointed to significant reforms, citing the replacement of old laws and advances in infrastructure and human resources. Sawant emphasized the increased public participation in policy and project creation as testaments to Modi's transformative governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

