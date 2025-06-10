Putin's Focus on Traditional Values
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to convene a session of the Security Council to deliberate on state policies defending the nation's 'traditional values.' This meeting underscores the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to reaffirm and protect Russia's cultural identity amidst a backdrop of global change.
In a strategic move to reinforce Russia's cultural identity, President Vladimir Putin will preside over a crucial Security Council meeting on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin.
The session's agenda is heavily centered on safeguarding the nation's 'traditional values,' a theme of paramount importance to Putin's administration.
This meeting comes as part of a broader initiative by the Kremlin to uphold Russia's cultural ethos against an ever-evolving global landscape.
