Putin's Focus on Traditional Values

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to convene a session of the Security Council to deliberate on state policies defending the nation's 'traditional values.' This meeting underscores the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to reaffirm and protect Russia's cultural identity amidst a backdrop of global change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a strategic move to reinforce Russia's cultural identity, President Vladimir Putin will preside over a crucial Security Council meeting on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin.

The session's agenda is heavily centered on safeguarding the nation's 'traditional values,' a theme of paramount importance to Putin's administration.

This meeting comes as part of a broader initiative by the Kremlin to uphold Russia's cultural ethos against an ever-evolving global landscape.

