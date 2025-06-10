Left Menu

Transforming India's Global Identity: Modi's Visionary Leadership

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India's global image and directing it towards economic progress. He credits Modi's leadership with making India's voice heard and respected worldwide, while focusing on inclusive development and reestablishing India's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:52 IST
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his transformative impact on India's global stature, attributing Modi's determination and visionary leadership as pivotal in reshaping the country's fate.

Addressing a press conference about the BJP's achievements under Modi's eleven-year tenure at the Centre, Sharma highlighted progress and renewed pride for India, crediting the prime minister for ushering a powerful and respectable global identity.

Sharma emphasized the significance of India's path under Modi's guidance, focusing on inclusive development and cultural revitalization. He commended the prime minister's focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women's welfare schemes, forecasting India's rise as a global power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

