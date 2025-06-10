India's International Outreach: Exposing Pakistan's Military-Terror Nexus
A nine-member Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited six European countries to discuss India's stance on Pakistan's cross-border terrorism. They emphasized the military-terror nexus in Pakistan as the primary obstacle to peace, receiving support from various foreign officials and think tanks.
- Country:
- India
An Indian delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, recently embarked on a diplomatic mission across six European nations, shedding light on India's concerns about Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism.
During various engagements, the delegation highlighted the troubling military-terror collaboration in Pakistan, marking it as the chief impediment to peace efforts between the two nations. Their message found sympathetic ears among key stakeholders, including parliamentarians and ministers.
Prasad underscored that India's disagreements are with Pakistan's generals, not its citizens, stressing the detrimental role of military figures using terrorism as a proxy to maintain relevance and instability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uganda-Germany Military Ties Severed Over Alleged Subversion
China's Involvement in Russian Military Manufacturing
China's Controversial Military Supply to Russia: Unveiling the Allegations
Diplomatic Rift: Uganda Halts Military Ties with Germany
Myanmar’s People United in Defiance: UN Urges Global Action to End Military Rule