India's International Outreach: Exposing Pakistan's Military-Terror Nexus

An Indian delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, recently embarked on a diplomatic mission across six European nations, shedding light on India's concerns about Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism.

During various engagements, the delegation highlighted the troubling military-terror collaboration in Pakistan, marking it as the chief impediment to peace efforts between the two nations. Their message found sympathetic ears among key stakeholders, including parliamentarians and ministers.

Prasad underscored that India's disagreements are with Pakistan's generals, not its citizens, stressing the detrimental role of military figures using terrorism as a proxy to maintain relevance and instability in the region.

