Left Menu

Controversy in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Stand Against Syed Salar Masud Ghazi's Glorification

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken out against glorifying Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, an 11th-century warrior-saint. Adityanath emphasized honoring national heroes like Maharaja Suheldev, who defeated Masud. His remarks highlight the ongoing controversy surrounding events dedicated to Masud, with Hindu groups opposing such commemorations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:10 IST
Controversy in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Stand Against Syed Salar Masud Ghazi's Glorification
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned the glorification of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, a historical warrior-saint, arguing that the figure should not be celebrated due to his violent past. Speaking during an event in Bahraich, Adityanath insisted that national heroes who defended against such figures deserve recognition instead.

Celebrating the unveiling of Maharaja Suheldev's statue and numerous development projects, Adityanath recounted the bravery of Maharaja Suheldev, who he claims fought against Masud and protected India's culture. His statements come amid controversy over the cancellation of traditional gatherings commemorating Masud, facing backlash from Hindu organizations.

Adityanath criticized opposition parties, accusing them of being hesitant to criticize historical invaders for fear of political repercussions. The chief minister reiterated that events honoring Indian icons should replace those celebrating figures from the past deemed foreign invaders. Planned developments also include a memorial in honor of Bijli Pasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025