Controversy in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Stand Against Syed Salar Masud Ghazi's Glorification

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned the glorification of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, a historical warrior-saint, arguing that the figure should not be celebrated due to his violent past. Speaking during an event in Bahraich, Adityanath insisted that national heroes who defended against such figures deserve recognition instead.

Celebrating the unveiling of Maharaja Suheldev's statue and numerous development projects, Adityanath recounted the bravery of Maharaja Suheldev, who he claims fought against Masud and protected India's culture. His statements come amid controversy over the cancellation of traditional gatherings commemorating Masud, facing backlash from Hindu organizations.

Adityanath criticized opposition parties, accusing them of being hesitant to criticize historical invaders for fear of political repercussions. The chief minister reiterated that events honoring Indian icons should replace those celebrating figures from the past deemed foreign invaders. Planned developments also include a memorial in honor of Bijli Pasi.

