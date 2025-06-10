TMC Moves Breach of Privilege Motion Against Opposition Leader

In a significant move, senior TMC MLAs have filed a breach of privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, accusing him of making defamatory remarks about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The allegations stem from Adhikari's purported comments that Banerjee praised Pakistan during an assembly session speech.

The motion, which was presented to the Speaker of the West Bengal assembly, Biman Banerjee, is backed by several ministers and TMC leaders. They claim Adhikari misrepresented the Chief Minister's speech and brought discredit to the assembly. As the Speaker reviews the motion, he may either forward it to the privilege committee for further scrutiny or dismiss it altogether.

The situation escalated when Adhikari's comments, described as 'unwarranted,' were made to the media, leading to further tensions between the ruling party and opposition. The outcome of the privilege motion could result in disciplinary action, including a summons for Adhikari to defend his statements before the committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)