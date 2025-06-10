Left Menu

TMC Moves Breach of Privilege Motion Against Opposition Leader

Senior TMC MLAs have initiated a breach of privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, for alleged defamatory remarks against CM Mamata Banerjee. The controversy arose from Adhikari's claim that Banerjee praised Pakistan, which TMC denies. The motion awaits Speaker's decision for potential disciplinary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:56 IST
TMC Moves Breach of Privilege Motion Against Opposition Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, senior TMC MLAs have filed a breach of privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, accusing him of making defamatory remarks about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The allegations stem from Adhikari's purported comments that Banerjee praised Pakistan during an assembly session speech.

The motion, which was presented to the Speaker of the West Bengal assembly, Biman Banerjee, is backed by several ministers and TMC leaders. They claim Adhikari misrepresented the Chief Minister's speech and brought discredit to the assembly. As the Speaker reviews the motion, he may either forward it to the privilege committee for further scrutiny or dismiss it altogether.

The situation escalated when Adhikari's comments, described as 'unwarranted,' were made to the media, leading to further tensions between the ruling party and opposition. The outcome of the privilege motion could result in disciplinary action, including a summons for Adhikari to defend his statements before the committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025