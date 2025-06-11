Left Menu

Russia's Unyielding Assault: Waves of Explosive Devastation on Ukraine

Russia intensified its assaults on Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and Odesa with drones and missiles, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage. This is perceived as part of Russia's largest overnight offensives. Prisoner swaps continue amidst ongoing conflicts. Despite peace talks, military actions remain unabated, highlighting the dire situation and humanitarian distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:13 IST
In a formidable display of aggression, Russia unleashed waves of drones and missiles on Ukraine's cities of Kyiv and Odesa early Tuesday, killing three people and injuring at least 13. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike, labeling it one of the most devastating in their ongoing three-year conflict.

Despite negotiations, the attacks have persisted, with fresh offensives continuing to target civilian infrastructure, including a maternity hospital. Civilian casualties continue to mount, highlighting the tragic impact on the lives of ordinary citizens, as the region grapples with yet another night overshadowed by explosions and destruction.

The conflict's intensity underscores the challenges of reaching a ceasefire, as both countries engage in prisoner swaps amid continued hostilities. Kyiv's residents shelter in fear as the aggressions showcase the stark realities of war, with damages spanning across multiple districts and resulting in widespread fires and devastation.

