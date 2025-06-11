Russia's Unyielding Assault: Waves of Explosive Devastation on Ukraine

In a formidable display of aggression, Russia unleashed waves of drones and missiles on Ukraine's cities of Kyiv and Odesa early Tuesday, killing three people and injuring at least 13. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike, labeling it one of the most devastating in their ongoing three-year conflict.

Despite negotiations, the attacks have persisted, with fresh offensives continuing to target civilian infrastructure, including a maternity hospital. Civilian casualties continue to mount, highlighting the tragic impact on the lives of ordinary citizens, as the region grapples with yet another night overshadowed by explosions and destruction.

The conflict's intensity underscores the challenges of reaching a ceasefire, as both countries engage in prisoner swaps amid continued hostilities. Kyiv's residents shelter in fear as the aggressions showcase the stark realities of war, with damages spanning across multiple districts and resulting in widespread fires and devastation.

