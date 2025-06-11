Tensions Escalate in Los Angeles Amid Immigration Raids and Protests

The city of Los Angeles witnessed a surge in tensions as U.S. Marines were deployed, following President Donald Trump's directive to curb protests against his immigration raids. These measures have sparked a nationwide debate on democracy and federal overreach.

California Governor Gavin Newsom decried the deployment as an assault on democracy and warned of the deteriorating situation. Protests, initially confined to downtown Los Angeles, have spread to multiple cities, prompting legal actions against federal interference.

Despite curfews and efforts to control the demonstrations, the public outcry against immigration policies continues. The presence of federal troops has further intensified the situation, drawing sharp criticism from local leaders and raising concerns over the expansion of raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)