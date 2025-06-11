Left Menu

Newsom Denounces Trump's Federal Intervention as a Threat to Democracy

Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump for deploying military forces to Los Angeles, calling it an attempt to undermine democracy. Newsom framed the intervention as a calculated political move by Trump to concentrate power in the White House, urging citizens to oppose these actions peacefully.

Updated: 11-06-2025 10:09 IST
Governor Gavin Newsom has labeled President Donald Trump as a significant threat to the American democratic way of life, following the federal military intervention in Los Angeles. This intervention, initiated by Trump, is portrayed by Newsom as an effort to overturn longstanding political and cultural structures in the nation's democracy.

Addressing the public, Newsom, a potential contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential race, warned that the deployment of National Guard and Marine troops was a deliberate step in a larger calculated plan to erode societal foundations and centralize power within the White House. He emphasized the dangerous precedent being set, with California potentially being only the first state facing such federal actions.

Newsom's speech follows a series of pointed exchanges with Trump, who has previously indicated aggressive policy measures against California. Amidst heightened tensions, Newsom urged constituents to maintain peaceful protests and resist Trump's tactics, while legal efforts were underway to halt the military's role in supporting federal immigration agents.

