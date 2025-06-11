New U.S. Dietary Guidelines May Shift School Lunch Standards

The highly anticipated U.S. Dietary Guidelines, which significantly influence school nutrition standards, are expected to be unveiled soon, insiders reveal. The Trump administration's swift timeline aims to affect meals for the upcoming school year, despite schools potentially struggling to adjust procurement plans in time.

Sources indicate the new guidelines could alter dairy consumption recommendations, possibly advocating whole-fat options over current low and non-fat suggestions. Discussions surrounding the impact of saturated and ultra-processed foods are ongoing, though alcohol consumption guidance is not expected to undergo significant changes.

Set by the USDA and Health and Human Services every five years, these guidelines are crucial for school meals, SNAP, and medical advisement. As the release nears, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins conveyed restraint on specific updates, yet emphasized a comprehensive review, stating more details would emerge in the coming weeks.