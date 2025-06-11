Political Tensions Rise: Telangana’s Reddy Makes Bold Statements

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has firmly dismissed any possibility of Congress welcoming any member of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's family, labeling them 'enemies of the state'. His comments come amid public internal disagreements within the KCR family.

Amid escalating strife within the KCR family, which has spilled into the political sphere, Reddy portrays the family drama as a desperate attempt to remain politically relevant. The tensions have affected the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) post their December 2023 election setback after a decade-long governance.

Additionally, Chief Minister Reddy has sharply criticized the state BJP president, G Kishan Reddy, for allegedly failing to secure central funds for Telangana despite being a twice-serving Union minister. Reddy accused him of neglecting state projects while other ministers from different states have taken active steps to ensure developmental projects.

Amid these political turmoils, Reddy's visit to the national capital included discussions with Congress leadership about portfolio distribution for newly inducted state cabinet ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)