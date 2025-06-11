Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Telangana’s Reddy Makes Bold Statements

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ruled out the entry of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's family into Congress, dismissing internal rifts within the family as political theatrics. He criticized state BJP president G Kishan Reddy for not securing central funds for Telangana's development and accused him of hindering state projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:45 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Telangana’s Reddy Makes Bold Statements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has firmly dismissed any possibility of Congress welcoming any member of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's family, labeling them 'enemies of the state'. His comments come amid public internal disagreements within the KCR family.

Amid escalating strife within the KCR family, which has spilled into the political sphere, Reddy portrays the family drama as a desperate attempt to remain politically relevant. The tensions have affected the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) post their December 2023 election setback after a decade-long governance.

Additionally, Chief Minister Reddy has sharply criticized the state BJP president, G Kishan Reddy, for allegedly failing to secure central funds for Telangana despite being a twice-serving Union minister. Reddy accused him of neglecting state projects while other ministers from different states have taken active steps to ensure developmental projects.

Amid these political turmoils, Reddy's visit to the national capital included discussions with Congress leadership about portfolio distribution for newly inducted state cabinet ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025