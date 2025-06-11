Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar and Europe's Push for Stronger India-EU Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Wednesday, focusing on ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the EU and India.

While in Europe, Jaishankar aims to foster bilateral relations while reiterating India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. He met several European Parliament leaders and expressed gratitude for their support towards stronger India-EU relations.

The dialogue was held in the context of advancing negotiations on a free trade agreement, following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India which claimed 26 lives, prompting India's response against terrorism.