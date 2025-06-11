Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar and Europe's Push for Stronger India-EU Relations

The discussions emphasized strengthening parliamentary ties and advancing trade, technology, and security collaborations. Talks followed the recent Pahalgam terror attack and highlighted India's stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:16 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Wednesday, focusing on ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the EU and India.

While in Europe, Jaishankar aims to foster bilateral relations while reiterating India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. He met several European Parliament leaders and expressed gratitude for their support towards stronger India-EU relations.

The dialogue was held in the context of advancing negotiations on a free trade agreement, following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India which claimed 26 lives, prompting India's response against terrorism.

