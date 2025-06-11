World Cup Hosting Amid Immigration Challenges
As the U.S., Canada, and Mexico prepare to host the FIFA World Cup, concerns mount over U.S. immigration policies under President Trump. Host cities face challenges in welcoming international fans amid protests and travel bans. FIFA emphasizes the importance of safeguarding rights while managing logistical uncertainties.
The upcoming FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is facing scrutiny as international fans express concerns over the effects of U.S. immigration policies under President Donald Trump. The cities set to welcome global visitors are grappling with the impact of travel bans and nationwide protests.
As excitement builds with a year to go until the tournament, the hosting cities are eager yet apprehensive. Los Angeles, New York-New Jersey, and other locations are preparing for the influx of fans, but recent controversial immigration measures have stirred debates on how best to ensure the wellbeing and safety of participants, as highlighted by Human Rights Watch.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains optimistic about hosting a successful event by working with U.S. officials. Nevertheless, with mounting geopolitical tensions and ongoing protests, organizers acknowledge that they are operating within significant uncertainty, emphasizing the need for coordinated planning and open dialogue with stakeholders to meet the challenges head-on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
