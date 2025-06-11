Ludhiana West Bypoll: Kejriwal Rallies for AAP Amid Development Pledges

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), urged Ludhiana West constituents on Wednesday to vote for AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora in the forthcoming bypoll. He warned that choosing opposition candidates could stall ongoing development efforts in the area.

The bypoll is scheduled for June 19, with results expected on June 23. Kejriwal emphasized Arora's contributions to resolving long-standing registry disputes and promised further advancements if Arora wins. Kejriwal also vouched for Arora's potential cabinet position, suggesting it would bolster regional development.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann highlighted AAP's governance achievements, contrasting past employment practices with AAP's transparent job allocations. He endorsed Arora's philanthropic activities and called for wise choices at the polls, questioning the effectiveness of rival candidates from opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)