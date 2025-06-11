Left Menu

Ludhiana West Bypoll: Kejriwal Rallies for AAP Amid Development Pledges

Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, urged voters of Ludhiana West to support AAP nominee Sanjeev Arora in the upcoming bypoll. Kejriwal warned that voting for opposition candidates would halt development work. He assured that electing Arora could lead to his appointment as a Cabinet Minister, benefiting local progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:05 IST
Ludhiana West Bypoll: Kejriwal Rallies for AAP Amid Development Pledges
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), urged Ludhiana West constituents on Wednesday to vote for AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora in the forthcoming bypoll. He warned that choosing opposition candidates could stall ongoing development efforts in the area.

The bypoll is scheduled for June 19, with results expected on June 23. Kejriwal emphasized Arora's contributions to resolving long-standing registry disputes and promised further advancements if Arora wins. Kejriwal also vouched for Arora's potential cabinet position, suggesting it would bolster regional development.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann highlighted AAP's governance achievements, contrasting past employment practices with AAP's transparent job allocations. He endorsed Arora's philanthropic activities and called for wise choices at the polls, questioning the effectiveness of rival candidates from opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025