Bihar MLAs Demand Higher LAD Fund for Development

Bihar's legislators are united in their call for an increase in the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund from the current Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore. The demand was made during the Budget session following a calling attention motion by BJP MLA Pramod Kumar.

Amidst widespread support, former minister and BJP legislator Neeraj Singh 'Babloo' emphasized that the funds are insufficient to meet voter expectations. He argued that the increased allocation would facilitate greater development work akin to other states.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha assured the MLAs that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be informed of the demands. MLAs await a final decision after further discussions at an appropriate forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)