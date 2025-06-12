Petro Ignites Labour Reform Debate with Voter Referendum

In a bold political maneuver, Colombian President Gustavo Petro bypassed legislative blockers to sign a decree mandating a voter referendum on reforming the country's labour laws. This surprising decision comes amid escalating tensions following a violent attack on an opposition figure.

The decree has Petro clashing with Congress after they twice rejected his labour reform efforts. The referendum, set to tackle issues such as working hours and holiday pay, represents a pivotal step in Petro's political agenda as he contends with a deeply divided legislative environment.

Meanwhile, the shooting of opposition senator Miguel Uribe Turbay has added a layer of urgency to the unfolding drama, with Petro's Labor Ministry now moving to submit the decree for Constitutional Court review, while authorities investigate the motives behind the assassination attempt.