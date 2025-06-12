UN Board of Governors Faults Iran Over Nuclear Compliance After 20 Years

The board of governors at the UN's nuclear watchdog has determined Iran is not meeting its nuclear obligations, marking a historic development after 20 years. This could lead to renewed tensions and potential restoration of UN sanctions on Tehran.

In immediate defiance, Iran announced plans for a new nuclear enrichment facility, as well as unspecified other measures in what it calls a necessary response to the political resolution, according to a joint statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization.

Amid warnings from US President Donald Trump about possible airstrikes from Israel or America, many American personnel and their families are departing the region with Iran-US talks set to continue in Oman. Meanwhile, new diplomatic efforts are on edge as the West urges Iran to address the UN agency's long-standing investigations into undeclared uranium traces.

