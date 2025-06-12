UN Board of Governors Faults Iran Over Nuclear Compliance After 20 Years
The UN nuclear watchdog's board has found Iran non-compliant with its nuclear obligations, sparking tensions and potential sanctions. Iran plans to establish a new enrichment facility in response. The resolution, supported by many Western nations, calls for Iran's cooperation with the IAEA. Diplomatic solutions are still sought.
- Country:
- Austria
The board of governors at the UN's nuclear watchdog has determined Iran is not meeting its nuclear obligations, marking a historic development after 20 years. This could lead to renewed tensions and potential restoration of UN sanctions on Tehran.
In immediate defiance, Iran announced plans for a new nuclear enrichment facility, as well as unspecified other measures in what it calls a necessary response to the political resolution, according to a joint statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization.
Amid warnings from US President Donald Trump about possible airstrikes from Israel or America, many American personnel and their families are departing the region with Iran-US talks set to continue in Oman. Meanwhile, new diplomatic efforts are on edge as the West urges Iran to address the UN agency's long-standing investigations into undeclared uranium traces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- UN
- IAEA
- nuclear
- compliance
- enrichment
- sanctions
- diplomacy
- tensions
- Tehran
ALSO READ
Flyadeal Set to Launch Flights to Syria Amid Sanctions Easing
EU Lifts Long-standing Sanctions Against Syria
Bridging compliance and care: XAI enables trustworthy AI in European healthcare
Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: Potential Pause in Enrichment Amid U.S. Negotiations
EU Lifts Economic Sanctions on Syria Amidst Major Transition