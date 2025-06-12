Left Menu

UN Board of Governors Faults Iran Over Nuclear Compliance After 20 Years

The UN nuclear watchdog's board has found Iran non-compliant with its nuclear obligations, sparking tensions and potential sanctions. Iran plans to establish a new enrichment facility in response. The resolution, supported by many Western nations, calls for Iran's cooperation with the IAEA. Diplomatic solutions are still sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:34 IST
UN Board of Governors Faults Iran Over Nuclear Compliance After 20 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

The board of governors at the UN's nuclear watchdog has determined Iran is not meeting its nuclear obligations, marking a historic development after 20 years. This could lead to renewed tensions and potential restoration of UN sanctions on Tehran.

In immediate defiance, Iran announced plans for a new nuclear enrichment facility, as well as unspecified other measures in what it calls a necessary response to the political resolution, according to a joint statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization.

Amid warnings from US President Donald Trump about possible airstrikes from Israel or America, many American personnel and their families are departing the region with Iran-US talks set to continue in Oman. Meanwhile, new diplomatic efforts are on edge as the West urges Iran to address the UN agency's long-standing investigations into undeclared uranium traces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025