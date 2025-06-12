Left Menu

Trump Praises Tesla After Brief Feud with Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump, previously involved in a spat with Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, commended Tesla at a White House event concerning California's EV rules. Musk had recently ceased his criticisms of Trump, leading to this unexpected praise from the president.

Updated: 12-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:45 IST
In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump, who was embroiled in a conflict with Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, expressed admiration for the electric car manufacturer during a White House event.

The event, which addressed California's environmental vehicle regulations, saw Trump drop his veiled critique by stating, "I like Tesla."

This development came just after Musk rescinded his public criticism of the Republican leader, hinting at a potential thaw in relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

