Unrest in the Streets: Protests Erupt over Federal Immigration Raids

Nationwide protests have surged in response to federal immigration enforcement raids, with a mix of peaceful and volatile demonstrations leading to police clashes and curfews. Cities are gearing up for upcoming 'No Kings' rallies coinciding with a planned military parade in Washington, DC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 13-06-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 04:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Protests against federal immigration enforcement raids are sweeping across the U.S., with cities preparing for major demonstrations targeting President Donald Trump over the weekend. While many protests have remained peaceful, prompting chants and sign-waving, some have escalated into clashes with police using chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

In response to increasingly volatile demonstrations, city officials in places like Los Angeles and Spokane have enforced curfews. Republican governors in Texas and Missouri have also mobilized National Guard troops to support law enforcement in managing the escalating situations.

Amidst these tensions, 'No Kings' events are planned nationwide on Saturday, coinciding with Trump's military parade in Washington, DC, heightening the activist fervor. Immigrations raids and deportations are slated to continue unabated, fueling further discontent and unrest.

