India Calls for Calm Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Tensions
India has voiced deep concern over rising tensions between Iran and Israel, urging restraint from both nations. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in the region to remain cautious and follow security advisories. New Delhi underscores the importance of diplomacy to de-escalate the conflict.
India expressed significant concern regarding the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, urging both nations to exercise restraint.
The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted India's commitment to diplomacy, emphasizing that dialogue channels should remain open to mitigate further conflict.
New Delhi advised Indians in the region to stay vigilant and follow local security guidance.
