India Calls for Calm Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Tensions

India has voiced deep concern over rising tensions between Iran and Israel, urging restraint from both nations. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in the region to remain cautious and follow security advisories. New Delhi underscores the importance of diplomacy to de-escalate the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:18 IST
India Calls for Calm Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India expressed significant concern regarding the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, urging both nations to exercise restraint.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted India's commitment to diplomacy, emphasizing that dialogue channels should remain open to mitigate further conflict.

New Delhi advised Indians in the region to stay vigilant and follow local security guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

