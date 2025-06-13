Left Menu

Global Condolences: Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent condolences to Indian leaders following a devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 265 people. The flight took off for London but tragically crashed into a medical college. President Xi extended sympathies to the injured and bereaved families, reporting state-run Xinhua.

Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

An international tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad as an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff, leaving 265 people dead. Among the victims were passengers and individuals on the ground, with a lone survivor from the flight.

In response, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed his shock and condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing sympathies for the tragic loss and wishing for swift recovery of the injured.

Joining President Xi, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent his condolences to key political figures in both India and Britain, highlighting the global impact of this catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

