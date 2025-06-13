EU Urges Restraint Amid Middle East Tensions

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concerns on Friday, dubbing the Middle East situation as 'dangerous' and appealing for restraint from all parties involved.

Kallas underlined the significance of diplomacy, stating, 'Diplomacy remains the best path forward, and I stand ready to support any diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation'.

Her remarks come amid rising tensions in the region, as EU officials emphasize the importance of restraint to avoid further escalation.