EU Urges Restraint Amid Middle East Tensions
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has expressed concern over the dangerous situation in the Middle East, urging all parties to practice restraint. Kallas emphasized that diplomacy is crucial and she is prepared to support any diplomatic measures aimed at de-escalation.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concerns on Friday, dubbing the Middle East situation as 'dangerous' and appealing for restraint from all parties involved.
Kallas underlined the significance of diplomacy, stating, 'Diplomacy remains the best path forward, and I stand ready to support any diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation'.
Her remarks come amid rising tensions in the region, as EU officials emphasize the importance of restraint to avoid further escalation.
