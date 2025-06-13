Iran Appoints New Military Leaders After Israeli Strikes
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, appointed Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi and Mohammad Pakpour to top military positions after two commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Mousavi will lead the armed forces, and Pakpour will command the Revolutionary Guard, a key power structure in Iran.
In the wake of deadly Israeli airstrikes, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has swiftly appointed new military leaders to fill the void left by the fallen commanders.
State television announced that Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi will now head the armed forces, succeeding Gen. Mohammad Bagheri. Mousavi has a longstanding background as the country's top army commander.
Khamenei also named Mohammad Pakpour to take command of the influential paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, a significant entity established after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, reflecting the shifts in the power dynamics within the Iranian theocracy.
