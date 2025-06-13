Left Menu

Iran Appoints New Military Leaders After Israeli Strikes

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, appointed Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi and Mohammad Pakpour to top military positions after two commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Mousavi will lead the armed forces, and Pakpour will command the Revolutionary Guard, a key power structure in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:18 IST
Iran Appoints New Military Leaders After Israeli Strikes
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In the wake of deadly Israeli airstrikes, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has swiftly appointed new military leaders to fill the void left by the fallen commanders.

State television announced that Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi will now head the armed forces, succeeding Gen. Mohammad Bagheri. Mousavi has a longstanding background as the country's top army commander.

Khamenei also named Mohammad Pakpour to take command of the influential paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, a significant entity established after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, reflecting the shifts in the power dynamics within the Iranian theocracy.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025