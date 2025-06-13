Iran Appoints New Military Leaders After Israeli Strikes

In the wake of deadly Israeli airstrikes, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has swiftly appointed new military leaders to fill the void left by the fallen commanders.

State television announced that Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi will now head the armed forces, succeeding Gen. Mohammad Bagheri. Mousavi has a longstanding background as the country's top army commander.

Khamenei also named Mohammad Pakpour to take command of the influential paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, a significant entity established after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, reflecting the shifts in the power dynamics within the Iranian theocracy.