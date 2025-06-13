Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Election Overhaul

A federal judge, Denise Casper, blocked parts of President Trump's executive order on federal elections, citing lack of authority to enforce changes. The order included citizenship proof for voters and restricted mail-in ballot counting post-Election Day, challenged by 19 Democratic-led states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:53 IST
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Election Overhaul
judge
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge in Boston has temporarily halted parts of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump aimed at overhauling federal elections. The order included contentious measures such as requiring voters to prove U.S. citizenship and preventing states from counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Denise Casper comes as a preliminary injunction requested by 19 states led by Democratic governors. They argue that Trump does not have the authority to unilaterally change federal election procedures or encroach upon state-controlled voting processes.

The injunction is a significant setback for the Trump administration's efforts to enforce stricter voting regulations ahead of upcoming federal elections. This ruling underscores the ongoing battle over voting rights and election integrity in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025