Federal Judge Halts Trump's Election Overhaul

A federal judge in Boston has temporarily halted parts of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump aimed at overhauling federal elections. The order included contentious measures such as requiring voters to prove U.S. citizenship and preventing states from counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Denise Casper comes as a preliminary injunction requested by 19 states led by Democratic governors. They argue that Trump does not have the authority to unilaterally change federal election procedures or encroach upon state-controlled voting processes.

The injunction is a significant setback for the Trump administration's efforts to enforce stricter voting regulations ahead of upcoming federal elections. This ruling underscores the ongoing battle over voting rights and election integrity in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)