Left Menu

Final Warning Issued to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Over Controversial Comments

The Trinamool Congress has issued a final warning to MLA Humayun Kabir for his controversial remarks that breached party discipline. This is the third notice sent to Kabir, with state ministers warning of disciplinary action if he continues to violate party guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:27 IST
Final Warning Issued to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Over Controversial Comments
notice
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has delivered a stern final warning to MLA Humayun Kabir over his contentious comments, which have repeatedly breached party discipline.

The Bharatpur MLA, situated in Murshidabad district, has already received two prior notices, signaling TMC's escalating frustration.

The latest notice was endorsed by prominent state ministers, cautioning Kabir to align with party regulations or face consequences.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025