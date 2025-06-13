Final Warning Issued to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Over Controversial Comments
The Trinamool Congress has issued a final warning to MLA Humayun Kabir for his controversial remarks that breached party discipline. This is the third notice sent to Kabir, with state ministers warning of disciplinary action if he continues to violate party guidelines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has delivered a stern final warning to MLA Humayun Kabir over his contentious comments, which have repeatedly breached party discipline.
The Bharatpur MLA, situated in Murshidabad district, has already received two prior notices, signaling TMC's escalating frustration.
The latest notice was endorsed by prominent state ministers, cautioning Kabir to align with party regulations or face consequences.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trinamool
- Congress
- Humayun
- Kabir
- West Bengal
- TMC
- discipline
- notice
- controversy
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court's Landmark Referral: Quashing FIR and Judicial Discipline
PM Modi lays foundation stone for city gas distribution project in West Bengal's Alipurduar.
TMC Slams Modi Ahead of Bengal Visit: Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Fund Standoff
TMC's Five Counter-Questions: A Political Showdown with Modi
Modi's Scathing Critique of TMC: Calls for Change in West Bengal Governance