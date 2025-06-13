Nationwide Unrest: Protests Spark Heated Reactions Over Federal Immigration Raids
Protests have erupted nationwide over federal immigration raids, inciting both peaceful assemblies and violent clashes with law enforcement. Demonstrations are scheduled across the U.S., with particular unrest in cities like Los Angeles and Spokane. President Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C., also fuels organized dissent with 'No Kings' rallies.
- Country:
- United States
Protests over federal immigration enforcement have ignited across the United States, with demonstrations against President Donald Trump's policies intensifying. Various cities are bracing for unrest, leading to clashes and arrests amid both peaceful and violent rallies.
In response to heightened protest activity, federal and state law enforcement, including 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines, have been deployed to maintain order especially in hotspot areas like Los Angeles. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court is set to review the legality of Trump's deployment orders in California.
Activists nationwide are organizing 'No Kings' protests to counter Trump's planned military parade, while some state governors have mobilized National Guard units as a precaution. Amidst the turmoil, tensions remain high with ongoing plans for mass demonstrations and government scrutiny of protest-related violence.
