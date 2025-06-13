Left Menu

Nationwide Unrest: Protests Spark Heated Reactions Over Federal Immigration Raids

Protests have erupted nationwide over federal immigration raids, inciting both peaceful assemblies and violent clashes with law enforcement. Demonstrations are scheduled across the U.S., with particular unrest in cities like Los Angeles and Spokane. President Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C., also fuels organized dissent with 'No Kings' rallies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:24 IST
Nationwide Unrest: Protests Spark Heated Reactions Over Federal Immigration Raids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Protests over federal immigration enforcement have ignited across the United States, with demonstrations against President Donald Trump's policies intensifying. Various cities are bracing for unrest, leading to clashes and arrests amid both peaceful and violent rallies.

In response to heightened protest activity, federal and state law enforcement, including 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines, have been deployed to maintain order especially in hotspot areas like Los Angeles. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court is set to review the legality of Trump's deployment orders in California.

Activists nationwide are organizing 'No Kings' protests to counter Trump's planned military parade, while some state governors have mobilized National Guard units as a precaution. Amidst the turmoil, tensions remain high with ongoing plans for mass demonstrations and government scrutiny of protest-related violence.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025