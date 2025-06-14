Left Menu

Senate GOP Tactics: Restricting Judicial Power in Trump's Tax Bill

Senate Republicans introduced language in President Trump's tax bill to restrict judicial power in blocking government policies. The proposed amendment requires plaintiffs seeking injunctions to post bonds, potentially making it cost-prohibitive. This move aligns with Republican efforts to limit court rulings that have impeded Trump's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:12 IST
Senate GOP Tactics: Restricting Judicial Power in Trump's Tax Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic maneuver, Senate Republicans have inserted language into President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill aimed at restricting the judiciary's influence over government policies deemed unlawful.

Key to this proposal, released by Senator Chuck Grassley, is a bond requirement for parties seeking injunctions against federal policies, a departure from the House version passed earlier. This aims to curb nationwide injunctions, a longstanding Republican goal after several Trump policies were blocked by court orders.

The Judiciary Committee's amendment also includes funding for taxpayer cost analysis and judicial training on such injunctions. Critics argue this targets judicial checks on executive actions, with Senator Dick Durbin highlighting concerns over the political motivations behind the legislative changes.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025