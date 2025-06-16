Left Menu

EU Offers Tariff Cuts to Ease US Trade Tensions

Brussels negotiators proposed a 10% tariff on the EU's exports to the U.S., aiming to prevent higher duties on key sectors. The EU also plans to reduce tariffs on U.S. vehicles and ban Russian gas to boost U.S. imports. These moves may support President Trump's tax cut strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:54 IST
EU Offers Tariff Cuts to Ease US Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Brussels negotiators are offering to accept a 10% tariff on all European Union exports to the United States. This initiative hopes to prevent the imposition of higher duties on critical sectors such as cars, drugs, and electronics, according to a report by Handelsblatt on Monday.

The offer, which EU negotiators emphasize is conditional and temporary, aims to secure reciprocal tariff reductions on U.S.-made vehicles and remove technical or legal hurdles presently hampering American car sales in Europe.

Additionally, the EU proposes to entirely ban Russian natural gas imports, potentially increasing demand for U.S. energy suppliers. This stance is partly motivated by U.S. President Donald Trump's reliance on tariff revenues to support impending tax cuts. Nevertheless, U.S. negotiators have yet to agree to limit import duties on EU cars to 10%.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025