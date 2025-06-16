Indore Councillor Accused in 'Love Jihad' Conversion Conspiracy

In a dramatic turn of events in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Congress councillor Anwar Qadri has been implicated in an alleged conspiracy involving religious conversions using monetary incentives, according to police reports.

The revelation followed the arrest of Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Shah, charged with sexual offenses, who claimed Qadri provided them money to convert women. This has sparked intense political debate.

BJP's city president, Sumit Mishra, accuses Qadri of running a 'love jihad gang', urging a comprehensive investigation and potential charges under the National Security Act. The Congress has remained silent on these allegations so far.

