Left Menu

Indore Councillor Accused in 'Love Jihad' Conversion Conspiracy

Congress councillor Anwar Qadri from Indore is under scrutiny for alleged involvement in a conversion conspiracy using monetary incentives. His name emerged following the arrest of two men linked to conversion and sexual offenses. BJP demands a thorough probe, citing a 'love jihad gang' operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:57 IST
Indore Councillor Accused in 'Love Jihad' Conversion Conspiracy
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Congress councillor Anwar Qadri has been implicated in an alleged conspiracy involving religious conversions using monetary incentives, according to police reports.

The revelation followed the arrest of Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Shah, charged with sexual offenses, who claimed Qadri provided them money to convert women. This has sparked intense political debate.

BJP's city president, Sumit Mishra, accuses Qadri of running a 'love jihad gang', urging a comprehensive investigation and potential charges under the National Security Act. The Congress has remained silent on these allegations so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025