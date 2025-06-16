Left Menu

Escalation in Middle East: Air Superiority Claimed by Israel Over Tehran

The ongoing conflict has seen Israel achieve air superiority over Tehran amidst serious military engagement, including missile attacks and airstrikes. After Iranian missile attacks killed at least five people, Israel claims to have destroyed missile launchers and key command centers in Iran, escalating the tension further in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:24 IST
In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, the Israeli military has warned residents of specific districts in Tehran to evacuate, anticipating continued combat operations. This advisement comes on the heels of fresh missile attacks from Iran on Israeli targets, resulting in the death of at least five individuals early Monday.

Claiming air superiority over Tehran, the Israeli military announced that its forces could operate over the Iranian capital without facing significant threats. Within four days into the conflict, Israel reports having obliterated over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers in Iran's central regions—a substantial portion of Iran's missile arsenal.

Highlighting the intensity of the confrontation, Israeli fighter jets have targeted ten command centers associated with Iran's Quds Force in Tehran. This elite division of Iran's Revolutionary Guard plays a crucial role in Iran's overseas military and intelligence operations, marking a significant blow to Iranian military infrastructure.

