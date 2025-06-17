Left Menu

Macron Receives Positive Signal from Trump on Russia Sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron reported positive feedback from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a proposed bill by U.S. senators to impose sanctions on Russia. Macron shared this development at the G7 summit, finding Trump's response encouraging for the legislative process to advance.

Updated: 17-06-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:54 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism after receiving affirmative feedback from U.S. President Donald Trump concerning a bill proposed by U.S. senators aiming to impose sanctions on Russia.

Speaking at the G7 summit, Macron revealed that he directly asked President Trump if he would permit the senators to proceed with their legislative initiative.

Trump's relatively positive response was welcomed by Macron, who viewed it as promising news for the advancement of the sanctions bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

