Trump's Continued Pursuit for a Nuclear Deal with Iran

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that President Trump remains committed to securing a nuclear deal with Iran despite rising tensions between Israel and Tehran. Meanwhile, a White House aide clarified that the U.S. is not currently attacking Iran. Hegseth emphasized a defensive stance in pursuit of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 06:41 IST
The pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran remains a priority for President Donald Trump, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In an appearance on Fox News, Hegseth reiterated the administration's commitment to this goal despite increasing tensions in the region.

The tensions, specifically between U.S. ally Israel and Tehran, have raised concerns about regional stability. However, Hegseth assured that the United States maintains a defensive posture, aiming to facilitate peace negotiations.

A White House aide added that Washington is not actively attacking Iran, aligning with the broader strategy to remain defensively strong while engaging diplomatically for a potential agreement.

