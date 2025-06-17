Trump's Continued Pursuit for a Nuclear Deal with Iran

The pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran remains a priority for President Donald Trump, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In an appearance on Fox News, Hegseth reiterated the administration's commitment to this goal despite increasing tensions in the region.

The tensions, specifically between U.S. ally Israel and Tehran, have raised concerns about regional stability. However, Hegseth assured that the United States maintains a defensive posture, aiming to facilitate peace negotiations.

A White House aide added that Washington is not actively attacking Iran, aligning with the broader strategy to remain defensively strong while engaging diplomatically for a potential agreement.