Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies Amid Nuclear Deal Dispute

For a fifth consecutive day, Israel and Iran exchanged attacks, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to urge the evacuation of Tehran, citing Iran's rejection of a critical nuclear deal.

Amidst the escalating conflict, global leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Canada pushed for de-escalation. They insisted on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and supported Israel's right to self-defense. French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that Trump proposed a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

The situation remains tense, with explosions in Tehran and ongoing diplomatic discussions, including a potential meeting between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The conflict has resulted in many casualties and significant international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)