Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies Amid Nuclear Deal Dispute
Israel and Iran's ongoing conflict sees increased tensions as U.S. President Trump urges evacuation amid failed nuclear deal talks. World leaders call for de-escalation, emphasizing Iran should never obtain a nuclear weapon. Explosions, evacuations, and diplomatic efforts highlight the region's instability.
For a fifth consecutive day, Israel and Iran exchanged attacks, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to urge the evacuation of Tehran, citing Iran's rejection of a critical nuclear deal.
Amidst the escalating conflict, global leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Canada pushed for de-escalation. They insisted on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and supported Israel's right to self-defense. French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that Trump proposed a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
The situation remains tense, with explosions in Tehran and ongoing diplomatic discussions, including a potential meeting between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The conflict has resulted in many casualties and significant international concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
